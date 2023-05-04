More traffic changes coming to Oakdale Commons area of Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- There are more traffic changes coming to the Oakdale Commons area.

On May 8, the Harry L Drive entrance and exit to the Oakdale Commons will reopen to public use after it was closed for a couple of weeks. This is the entrance across from Wegmans.

However, developers for the mall said the southern Reynolds Road entrance at the traffic light into the Oakdale Commons will be closed to the public for continued site work.

All Key Bank traffic will now enter and exit from Harry L Drive and turn right on the main road that loops around the commons inside the parking lot.

Motorists are asked to follow Key Bank detour signage.

