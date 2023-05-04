Over at Candor Free Library, residents can rent out a digital hotspot kit

CANDOR (WBNG) - At the intersection of Main Street and Bank Street, the Candor Free Library offers books, in-house computers, DVDs, and now a digital hotspot kit for loan.

“Libraries have expanded beyond just physical books and stuff,” said Library Director Marcia Enright. “We do a lot of programming, and we need to outreach to the community and so the hotspots are one way to do that.”

In 2022, the kit was originally coined a telehealth kit for digital equity for healthcare access. However, since the idea’s inception last year, the name has evolved to serve for general proposes.

“They decided this year to expand the use for more digital equity so they can be used for other purposes,” said Enright.

According to a sticker within the kit, the kit is part of South Central Regional Library Council’s (SCRLC) Telehealth for Everyone Project. Enright said the SCRLC executive director chose six libraries within the Finger Lakes Library System to receive kits through a grant. As of now, 18 kits in total have been given out. Candor Free Library currently has one kit.

“The first year it was not used a lot. I think they found that with other libraries that had them,” said Enright. “That’s why they decided to expand the usage for reasons other than telehealth.”

The loan period is one week. When checking out a kit, the resident has access to a case, Dell Chromebook, a hotspot, computer mouse, and headset.

According to Enright, she said it’s uncertain how long the grant will last.

“They’re collecting information to see if they can get more grant funding to expand the program,” she said.

According to a sticker on the kit’s computer, bringing the kits to life is funding from the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, and Department of Health and Human Services.

To learn more, call the Candor Free Library at 607-659-7258.

