Police say there’s no threat to public, but don’t release details into shots fired incident

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it is still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the department announced there is no danger to the public but would not release additional information.

Multiple officers responded to Lydia Street after a report of shots fired occurred in the area around 5:30 p.m. Crime scene tape stretched across the roadway between two houses. A 12 News crew on the scene spotted officers going door to door, asking potential witnesses what occurred.

A police crime scene unit was also at the location.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.