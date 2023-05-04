Police say there’s no threat to public, but don’t release details into shots fired incident

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department said it is still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the department announced there is no danger to the public but would not release additional information.

Multiple officers responded to Lydia Street after a report of shots fired occurred in the area around 5:30 p.m. Crime scene tape stretched across the roadway between two houses. A 12 News crew on the scene spotted officers going door to door, asking potential witnesses what occurred.

A police crime scene unit was also at the location.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash in Endicott
Two injured after motorcycle vs. bicycle crash in Endicott
Police investigating shots fired in Binghamton
IBM decides to not renew Endicott leases
Endicott K-Mart plaza to remain vacant after plans are dumped
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online

Latest News

Meals on Wheels was one of the recipients of the fundraised money.
Matthews Subaru donates $21,000 for local charities
$7,500 presented to United Way’s ‘Full Plate Project’
More traffic changes coming to Oakdale Commons area of Johnson City
Broome County dispatchers said a garage caught fire on Avon Street in the Town of Union.
Garage destroyed by fire in Westover area