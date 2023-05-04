Some relief is in sight

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ (.25″) 60% High 54 (50-56) Wind N 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

With that pesky low spinning overhead, our cool, cloudy and damp weather continues. There is some

relief from the dreary weather in site. Showers today with precipitation turning spotty tonight.

Showers Friday, but as the low exits, these will be to the east of I-81. Skies will be partly cloudy

Friday night.

High pressure moves in for the weekend, giving us partly cloudy skies and milder weather. This pleasant,

dry weather continues into Monday.

A change, a clipper like low will move in Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds and showers.

