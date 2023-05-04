United Way of Broome County hosts ‘Full Plate Project’

(WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County invites all members of the community to join the Full Plate Project, an initiative in place to prevent local food insecurity.

Five% of Nick’s Pizza sales, dine-in and takeout, will go to support the Full Plate Project. You can also join GHS Federal Credit Union on May 20 for its shred event, with all proceeds also going toward the project.

