Whitney Point senior quarterback Bryson Smith signs NLI to play Division I football at Wagner

By Jackson Neill
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WBNG) - Whitney Point senior quarterback Bryson Smith signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play Division I college football at Wagner College.

Smith has been the starting quarterback for the Eagles since 2021. Each year he’s played, he’s led the team in total yards and touchdowns last fall finished second in Section IV in total yards.

He was also named as a quarterback in the Ernie Davis All-Star Game last season.

“It feels great. I’ve worked all my life to get to this point and I just feel like getting to this point means it all paid off in the end. Just work my hardest. Do everything I can to be the best I can be at the next level,” said Smith.

He will join a Wagner team that competes at the Division I FCS level in the Northeast Conference.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash in Endicott
Two injured after motorcycle vs. bicycle crash in Endicott
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 17
IBM decides to not renew Endicott leases
Rescued pugs
61 dogs found in a home after state police served an arrest warrant
Police investigating shots fired in Binghamton

Latest News

Highlights: Johnson City vs. Elmira (flag football)
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Horseheads (flag football)
Whitney Point senior quarterback Bryson Smith signs NLI to play Division I football at Wagner
Binghamton's Sugar Williams (11) in the endzone after scoring a touchdown during her team's win...
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Horseheads (flag football)
Johnson City's Emma Phelan (7) rushes up the field during her team's loss to Elmira.
Highlights: Johnson City vs. Elmira (flag football)