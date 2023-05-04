Whitney Point senior quarterback Bryson Smith signs NLI to play Division I football at Wagner

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WBNG) - Whitney Point senior quarterback Bryson Smith signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play Division I college football at Wagner College.

Smith has been the starting quarterback for the Eagles since 2021. Each year he’s played, he’s led the team in total yards and touchdowns last fall finished second in Section IV in total yards.

He was also named as a quarterback in the Ernie Davis All-Star Game last season.

“It feels great. I’ve worked all my life to get to this point and I just feel like getting to this point means it all paid off in the end. Just work my hardest. Do everything I can to be the best I can be at the next level,” said Smith.

He will join a Wagner team that competes at the Division I FCS level in the Northeast Conference.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.