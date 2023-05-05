A.V.R.E. holds 4th annual ‘Dining in the Dark’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Association for Vision Rehabilitation and Employment, or A.V.R.E. Hosted its 4th annual “Dining in the Dark” event at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton.

A.V.R.E. is a non-profit organization that provides vision rehabilitation services to people who are blind or visually impaired across 9 counties in the Southern Tier.

In an effort to raise awareness of the challenges for people who are blind or visually impaired, guests were served their choice of dinner while blindfolded.

During the meal the A.V.R.E. staff provided diners with tips and verbal cues to help them navigate their plate.

12 News spoke with Kenny Fernald, the president of A.V.R.E. about the challenges visually impaired people face.

”I think the most important part is that people who are blind or visually impaired are just like the rest of the community, we just don’t see that well. I think people walk away with an appreciation of the challenges that are experienced with people who are blind or visually impaired.” said Kenny Fernald.

For more information about AVRE and the services they provide visit here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.