A.V.R.E. holds 4th annual ‘Dining in the Dark’

Dining in the Dark Event
Dining in the Dark Event(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Association for Vision Rehabilitation and Employment, or A.V.R.E. Hosted its 4th annual “Dining in the Dark” event at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton.

A.V.R.E. is a non-profit organization that provides vision rehabilitation services to people who are blind or visually impaired across 9 counties in the Southern Tier.

In an effort to raise awareness of the challenges for people who are blind or visually impaired, guests were served their choice of dinner while blindfolded.

During the meal the A.V.R.E. staff provided diners with tips and verbal cues to help them navigate their plate.

12 News spoke with Kenny Fernald, the president of A.V.R.E. about the challenges visually impaired people face.

”I think the most important part is that people who are blind or visually impaired are just like the rest of the community, we just don’t see that well. I think people walk away with an appreciation of the challenges that are experienced with people who are blind or visually impaired.” said Kenny Fernald.

For more information about AVRE and the services they provide visit here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash in Endicott
Two injured after motorcycle vs. bicycle crash in Endicott
Police investigating shots fired in Binghamton
IBM decides to not renew Endicott leases
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
Endicott K-Mart plaza to remain vacant after plans are dumped

Latest News

Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Union-Endicott (boys’ lacrosse)
Bowling Robots
Binghamton University students build bowling robots as final project
Trolley tours begin at 191 Court St. in Binghamton.
May’s First Friday marks the return of trolley tours
Binghamton University students build bowling robots as final project
Binghamton University students build bowling robots as final project