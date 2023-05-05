Binghamton University opens LGBTQ+ living community for Fall 2023


By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT
VESTAL (WBNG) -- This fall, Binghamton University is opening an LGBTQ+ living community in Delaware Hall for incoming freshmen. For those who want to live there, students have to apply through the housing portal and mark this option as a preference.

The community is intended to have a social culture that organizes itself around LGBTQ+ interests, activities and issues. The Assistant Director of the Q Center, Nick Martin said opening this living community has been one of his priorities ever since he started working at BU.

Martin said, although the Q Center is a great way for others in the LGBTQ+ community to meet, living together makes it easier.

“When you’re not part of the community, I think it’s easy to underestimate the value of queer friendships but to people who fall under those identities, having queer friends means the world and I would’ve loved to experience that,” said Rachel Del Fierro, a sophomore at BU.

Martin also said, BU recently scored 4.5 out of five on the Campus Pride Index, a scale that measures LGBTQ+ inclusive policies. He hopes that by bringing this living community to campus, that score goes up.

