Binghamton University students build bowling robots as final project

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University Mechanical Engineering students presented their capstone projects today as three different teams lined up in the Union Lanes bowling alley to show off their bowling robots.

Robot designs ranged from the use of air pressure to spinning wheels to a pulley mechanism.

Sam Peterfreund a student on one of the teams said the three teams helped each other throughout the building process.

“We’ve talked to the other teams the whole year and they’ve been doing such a great job,” said Peterfreund. “We’ve tried to help out as much as we could.”

Professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department Paul Chiarot said the project allows graduating seniors to practice skills they will use as they enter the workforce.

“It’s team building, managing a budget the sort of thing engineers will do as they move on in their careers,” said Chiarot “We try to find projects that allow them to bring in a bunch of different skills and hopefully have fun with it as well.”

Chiarot served as faculty advisor for one of the teams but said his role was minimal as the student’s excitement took over the project and made everything happen.

The bowling competition was part of Binghamton University’s Capstone Expo, where seniors shared semester-long projects during the last week of classes.

