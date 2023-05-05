Car crashes into fence in front of Chenango Forks Elementary School

(Brynn Hall)
By Ellie Casterline
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:22 AM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A heavy police presence on River Road after a car crashed into a fence in front of the Chenango Forks Elementary School playground.

12 News crews arrived on the scene around midnight Thursday and reported at least seven police vehicles, the majority of which were of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers appeared to be searching the surrounding area and a K9 unit arrived around 12:30 a.m.

There is no information on injuries or arrests at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we work to bring you updates.

Over 300 people promote May the 4th by promoting their love for reading at AGM Elementary School
