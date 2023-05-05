Emerald Ash Borers to emerge soon

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emerald Ash Borers will start becoming more active this month.

The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species originally from Eastern Europe and China, that first arrived in New York State in 2009.

Emerald Ash Borers have a green abdomen and are about 3/8 inch to 5/8 inch long. The beetle’s main source of food is ash trees, which are very common throughout the state.

While the adults become more active in the warmer months, especially in June and July, it’s the larvae that pose the most risk for damage during the fall and winter, according to Supervising Forester with the Bureau of Invasive Species & Ecological Health Jason Denham.

Denham said that during the colder months, the larvae eat away at the ash trees, eventually killing it.

The beetle has been spotted in nearly every county in the state but Denham expects to see the Emerald Ash Borer in all counties soon.

Denham said one of the telltale signs that an ash tree has been infected is by looking at the bark and seeing “blonding.”

Blonding, Denham said, is when the outer part of the bark has been chipped away by woodpeckers eating the eggs and larvae. The tree then has a blonde striping pattern.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has changed approaches when it comes to fighting the pests using biological methods.

“The United States Department of Agriculture has a program of biological control where four different species of parasitoid wasps have been released to feed on both the eggs and larvae,” Denham said.

Denham noted that it will take a few years to see if this program is effective against the ash borer.

Denham added that if someone were to find the Emerald Ash Borer in their area, he recommends reporting it to the iMaps Invasive website.

