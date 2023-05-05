Emergency crews respond after car goes into Chenango River

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a water rescue operation in the Fenton area Friday afternoon.

Broome County dispatchers said a car went into the Chenango River off of I-88 near mile marker four.

The Port Crane Fire Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Chenango Bridge Fire Department and Broome County Ambulance responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updated information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More traffic changes coming to Oakdale Commons area of Johnson City
Person who crashed into Chenango Fork’s school fence drove across fields, district says
Police investigating shots fired in Binghamton
Police say there’s no threat to public, but don’t release details into shots fired incident
Broome County dispatchers said a garage caught fire on Avon Street in the Town of Union.
Propane stove to blame for garage fire in Westover area

Latest News

Man gets 14 years behind bars for home invasion, attempted murder
Fugitive hiding in closet arrested in Norwich
Flash Back Fridays: Valley Arts 4 All
Mission 15: 3 wars and a lifetime of service
Mission 15: 3 wars and a lifetime of service