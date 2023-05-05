Emergency crews respond after car goes into Chenango River

FENTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a water rescue operation in the Fenton area Friday afternoon.

Broome County dispatchers said a car went into the Chenango River off of I-88 near mile marker four.

The Port Crane Fire Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Chenango Bridge Fire Department and Broome County Ambulance responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updated information.

