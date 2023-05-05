Finally! Some dry weather for at least a day

Tonight: Showers fade. Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Some frost is possible in colder areas. Low: 33-39

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 60-66

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 36-41

Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. Late day rain? High: 67, Low: 47

Forecast Discussion:

Showers fizzle tonight, very much like most nights this week. Lows drop into the 30s. Some fog will form and there is a small chance of some frost.

By Saturday the showers will be gone and we’ll see our first dry day in over a week. Highs Saturday climb into the mid and upper 60s.

Sunday brings more clouds but warmer weather with highs in the upper 60s. We have inserted a small chance of some late rain Sunday into Monday morning. Monday late morning onward looks dry, too, with highs climbing into the low 70s.

By mid to late next week we’re still looking at a dry period with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

