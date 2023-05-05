Flash Back Fridays: Valley Arts 4 All

Today, we follow up with Kurt Priester, President of 'Valley Arts 4 All', March 2022's grant recipient, to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped.
By Lauren Del Valle
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

In “Flash Back Fridays,” Around the Tiers takes a look into previous award recipients and how they are doing now!

Today, Around the Tiers catches up with “Valley Arts 4 All” President Kurt Priester to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit out. His organization was a March 2022 grant recipient.

