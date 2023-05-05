Fugitive hiding in closet arrested in Norwich

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich Police Department announced the arrest of a fugitive hiding in the city Friday morning.

The department said Thomas J. Wright, 36, was charged with criminal contempt, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is also facing burglary and grand larceny charges.

On May 4, police received information that Wright was hiding in an apartment at 46 Henry St. Police said they were able to arrest Wright after a brief but tense standoff. They noted Wright barricaded himself in a closet.

“These situations can be very tense, and I am thankful that my officers used their training in de-escalation to resolve this situation, without anyone getting injured,” said Norwich Police Chief Reuben Roach.

Wright, who is considered homeless, was turned over to the New York State Police once he was in custody.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More traffic changes coming to Oakdale Commons area of Johnson City
Police investigating shots fired in Binghamton
Person who crashed into Chenango Fork’s school fence drove across fields, district says
Police say there’s no threat to public, but don’t release details into shots fired incident
Broome County dispatchers said a garage caught fire on Avon Street in the Town of Union.
Propane stove to blame for garage fire in Westover area

Latest News

Flash Back Fridays: Valley Arts 4 All
Mission 15: 3 wars and a lifetime of service
Mission 15: 3 wars and a lifetime of service
Person who crashed into Chenango Fork’s school fence drove across fields, district says
Olivia Lewis - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week