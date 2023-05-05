Fugitive hiding in closet arrested in Norwich

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich Police Department announced the arrest of a fugitive hiding in the city Friday morning.

The department said Thomas J. Wright, 36, was charged with criminal contempt, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is also facing burglary and grand larceny charges.

On May 4, police received information that Wright was hiding in an apartment at 46 Henry St. Police said they were able to arrest Wright after a brief but tense standoff. They noted Wright barricaded himself in a closet.

“These situations can be very tense, and I am thankful that my officers used their training in de-escalation to resolve this situation, without anyone getting injured,” said Norwich Police Chief Reuben Roach.

Wright, who is considered homeless, was turned over to the New York State Police once he was in custody.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.