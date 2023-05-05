Juvenile with handgun killed by Pennsylvania State Trooper

(Live 5 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police announced a juvenile in Bradford County was shot and killed by troopers on May 4.

State Police said troopers responded to a wooded area in Herrick Township for a juvenile male with a handgun. Police said troopers encountered the juvenile and gave him numerous orders to drop the gun.

However, police said the juvenile did not comply and immediately presented himself as a danger to the troopers. Then, a trooper fired his gun and struck the subject, causing a life-threatening injury.

The subject was rendered aid and was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment. However, he died from injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The name of the juvenile was not released.

