Man gets 14 years behind bars for home invasion, attempted murder

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man for a home-invasion robbery and attempted murder.

The district attorney’s office said Johnathon R. Aldrich, of Binghamton, will serve 14 years behind bars and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted murder in the second degree, burglary in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and other related charges.

Aldrich admitted that he and another person forcibly entered a residence on Bevier Street, threatened the people inside and stole money and handguns. During the robbery, a gun was fired but no one was hit. This occurred on July 31, 2022. The victim knew Aldrich.

Aldrich and the other suspect fled the scene but eventually were arrested by New York State Police and the firearms were recovered.

