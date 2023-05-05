Man suffers life-threatening injuries after car sinks into Chenango River

FENTON (WBNG) -- A man was seriously hurt after the 1991 Honda sedan he was driving crashed into the Chenango River late Friday morning in the Town of Fenton.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the incident. The office said a woman passenger sustained minor injuries but the man’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Yet, both of them were able to climb onto the roof of the vehicle as it was sinking into the river before deputies were able to rescue them. They were then transported to Wilson Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the sedan was traveling westbound on I-88 near the Exit 3 on-ramp before it crashed into the river.

The Port Crane Fire Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Chenango Bridge Fire Department and Broome County Ambulance responded to the scene.

