Man suffers life-threatening injuries after car sinks into Chenango River

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON (WBNG) -- A man was seriously hurt after the 1991 Honda sedan he was driving crashed into the Chenango River late Friday morning in the Town of Fenton.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the incident. The office said a woman passenger sustained minor injuries but the man’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Yet, both of them were able to climb onto the roof of the vehicle as it was sinking into the river before deputies were able to rescue them. They were then transported to Wilson Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the sedan was traveling westbound on I-88 near the Exit 3 on-ramp before it crashed into the river.

The Port Crane Fire Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Chenango Bridge Fire Department and Broome County Ambulance responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More traffic changes coming to Oakdale Commons area of Johnson City
Person who crashed into Chenango Fork’s school fence drove across fields, district says
Police investigating shots fired in Binghamton
Police say there’s no threat to public, but don’t release details into shots fired incident
Broome County dispatchers said a garage caught fire on Avon Street in the Town of Union.
Propane stove to blame for garage fire in Westover area

Latest News

Man gets 14 years behind bars for home invasion, attempted murder
Fugitive hiding in closet arrested in Norwich
Flash Back Fridays: Valley Arts 4 All
Mission 15: 3 wars and a lifetime of service
Mission 15: 3 wars and a lifetime of service