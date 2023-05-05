May’s First Friday marks the return of trolley tours

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The countdown is on for May’s First Friday in downtown Binghamton and trolley tours are making a return!

From May through September every First Friday, a trolley will depart from the Phelps Mansion Museum at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

No reservations are needed for a tour to see Binghamton sights and learn about our rich local history.

Volunteer Tour Guide Carol Hawley has been conducting the trolley tours for 15 years and she’s looking forward to the May 5th return.

”I love meeting people and chatting with people and finding out why they’re on the trolley. What sparks their interest,” said Hawley. “I like to show off Binghamton.”

When it comes to showcasing Binghamton, Hawley will also disclose historical facts to guests. In fact, during the interview, she shared some history with 12 News. She mentioned William Bingham, who the area is named after, had never stepped foot in the town that bears his name.

Hawley said the Parlor City Trolley or First Friday Trolley is used to complement First Friday sites but also to highlight murals and buildings of historical and architectural significance.

”Broome County Arts Council is the sponsorship if you will of First Friday itself. It’s their idea to have the trolley running again,” said Hawley. “We like to highlight the First Friday venues. We go down State Street where a lot of the art galleries are and point them out.”

Hawley said the trolley experience is free to guests thanks to funding from the City of Binghamton, specifically the Binghamton Local Development Corporation. The trolley can be used for the hour tour and you can use it as a form of transportation to get from one First Friday venue to another.

