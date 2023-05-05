Olivia Lewis - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Perfect games and no hitters aren’t supposed to be common in softball, unless you’re Olivia Lewis.

The Maine-Endwell senior pitcher has already had one of each this season, as she’s practically untouchable.

“When she steps on the mound it’s definitely a presence unlike any other. So I think for other teams it must be a little intimidating because she owns the mound and feels confident up there,” said Maine-Endwell head coach Karleigh Eaton.

The stats back it up. She has a 1.30 earned run average and 121 strikeouts so far.

“I just take it step by step for every pitch. I just really focus in and worry about the pitch and not what’s going on outside of the field,” explained Lewis.

Olivia also gets plenty of run support, from herself.

She’s hitting for a .605 average with 6 home runs and 22 runs batted in.

“She gets up to the plate and you can just tell when one’s going to be gone and she’s just really good at hitting. It’s not just that she’s going to hit a home run. She can hit it in the right gap or a great single. It just depends. She can find the perfect spot to hit the ball and get us runs,” said Maine-Endwell junior centerfielder Anna Fellows.

“She’s a presence both on the mound and at the plate. People know when she is on the field it’s a different feeling,” added Eaton.

Now Maine-Endwell is 11-1 and ranked second in the state in Class A.

The team one spot ahead is Vestal, who beat them last year in the Sectional final.

“Me personally, I used it as something to get better for and to use it as a little bit of motivation for this year. So I definitely want to get back to the sectional final again this year,” said Lewis.

Getting past the Golden Bears and winning the title is exactly what Olivia has planned.

“I’ve worked really hard, especially to get back to where I was last year and it would feel great because I know all of my teammates want it and I want it. It would just be a nice victory,” said Lewis.

Winning Section 4 would be a perfect way to end her high school career, and Olivia knows something about perfection on the softball field.

