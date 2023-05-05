Over 300 people promote May the 4th by promoting their love for reading at AGM Elementary School

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- For 15 years, Ann G Mcguinness Elementary School Librarian, Carrie Potter, has planned and hosted ‘Library Night Out’ as a way to get kids, the community and staff members, all excited about reading and libraries.

Potter said it takes about a year to prepare for the theme and plan the event. This year, they broke the record and had over 300 people attend the event.

This year, students had many activities to participate in such as Jedi Tag, help save the galaxy from the Dark Side; Jedi Crafts where they could build a Bot, Origami Yoda or Chewbacca puppets; Jedi Obstacle Training Course with 10 challenges and Don’t Drop Yoda.

“It is amazing to me that Star Wars has been around for so long.” said Potter “I remember watching the first movies when they came out and then having 5-year-olds that are like ‘Where’s your Star Wars books’ so it’s just amazing that these movies and these books continue to go through the generations.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.