Pianist students to perform spring recital at Binghamton First Friday

By Julia Laude and Lauren Del Valle
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The students of Pianist Pej Reitz will have their annual spring piano recital at the Phelps Mansion Museum Friday night during Binghamton’s First Friday Art Walk.

The young piano students performed at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in April for the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association Honors Recital.

Around the Tiers met six of the students to learn about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and their hopes for Friday night’s concert.

