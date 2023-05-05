SUNY Broome’s 9th annual Mock Disaster involves heroin-carrying food truck exploding and injuring rugby team

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome held its ninth annual Mock Disaster Drill Friday.

This event serves as a way for students in criminal justice, nursing, radiology, and other health studies students to get hands-on learning. This year’s prompt was complex. It involved a food truck carrying heroin exploding nearby a rugby team that was celebrating an athletic award. Turns out, the heroin fell onto the athletes. Some of them overdosed and required Narcan.

Once the drill began, students used what they have learned from the respective courses in a chaotic, but controlled environment.

Nursing students were stationed in a makeshift emergency room. Radiology students were relied on to provide x-rays on “injured” students. Criminal justice students acted as police, while paramedics attended to the “wounded.”

Chairperson & Professor of Health Studies Erin O’Hara-Lesile said that planning for this event takes most of the school year. She said planning begins in October.

“We all work together,” she said. “It is a very large committee and all of us work together to bring our different gifts to the table of what we can do to create this chaos.

In addition to the students, the Chenango Fire Department, Broome Ambulance and other New York State agencies were present to help give the drill a more realistic feel.

O’Hara-Lesile said that the school is very proud of the students and that they did a great job during the event.

