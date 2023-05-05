Texas man, former Endicott resident pleads guilty to possessing thousands of child porn images

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced a Texas man, who use to live in Endicott, pleaded guilty to transporting child porn.

The DOJ said Philip Koester, 37, admitted that in January 2016, he possessed thousands of images of videos of child porn on a heavily encrypted homebuilt desktop computer that was seized by law enforcement during a search of his apartment.

In addition to the child pornography Koester possessed, Koester’s homebuilt desktop computer also contained log files showing that, in March of 2011, Koester had uploaded videos of child pornography to a censorship-resistant, secure, and anonymous online peer-to-peer network called Freenet.

Koester will be sentenced on Sept. 14, 2023. He is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He is also facing a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of between five years to life.

He will need to register as a sex offender, too.

