Texas man, former Endicott resident pleads guilty to possessing thousands of child porn images

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced a Texas man, who use to live in Endicott, pleaded guilty to transporting child porn.

The DOJ said Philip Koester, 37, admitted that in January 2016, he possessed thousands of images of videos of child porn on a heavily encrypted homebuilt desktop computer that was seized by law enforcement during a search of his apartment.

In addition to the child pornography Koester possessed, Koester’s homebuilt desktop computer also contained log files showing that, in March of 2011, Koester had uploaded videos of child pornography to a censorship-resistant, secure, and anonymous online peer-to-peer network called Freenet.

Koester will be sentenced on Sept. 14, 2023. He is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He is also facing a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of between five years to life.

He will need to register as a sex offender, too.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after car sinks into Chenango River
Person who crashed into Chenango Fork’s school fence drove across fields, district says
More traffic changes coming to Oakdale Commons area of Johnson City
Police investigating shots fired in Binghamton
Police say there’s no threat to public, but don’t release details into shots fired incident

Latest News

Emerald Ash Borers to emerge soon
Juvenile with handgun killed by Pennsylvania State Trooper
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after car sinks into Chenango River
Man gets 14 years behind bars for home invasion, attempted murder