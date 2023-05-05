Things are improving!

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. A better chance of these east of I-81. 0-.10″ (.20″) 40% High 56 (52-58)

Wind N 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

That pesky low is finally moving out. We’ll have some showers Friday, but as the low exits,

these will be mainly east of I-81. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night. There will be some

patchy fog and frost.

High pressure moves in for Saturday, giving us partly cloudy skies and milder weather. A low

passing to our north will give us a few showers Sunday. There won’t be a lot of moisture in

the air, so the chance of showers will be low.

Quiet Monday, but a clipper like low will move in Tuesday with clouds and showers. Quiet with

increasing sunshine Wednesday into Thursday.

