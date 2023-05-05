Union-Endicott Senior receives award from the White House, national scholarships to cover college tuition

(WBNG) -- Cailee Andreorio will be accomplishing a unique achievement this month, receiving a college degree before she graduates high school.

She was able to earn her associate’s degree in Liberal Arts from Tompkins Cortland Community College, becoming the first student from her district to obtain a degree while still in school through the “CollegeNow” program.

One of her many passions is serving her community, something she has done through Cornell Cooperative Extension’s group “UNITY,” a group that does civic engagement work in the Southern Tier. Through joining the group, community service became a love of hers despite initial doubts.

“At first I was just doing it as something that’s fun and for my college resume,” said Andreorio. “I didn’t think that I was gonna enjoy it as much as I did but being part of UNITY has taught me I loved community service more than I thought I could.”

Andreorio was honored as a recipient of the Hispanic Heritage Youth Excellence Award through the White House for social justice and public service. Also receiving a scholarship from the award.

She also received the Live Más Scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation receiving the highest honor of $25,000.

“I walked into my boss one day he asked me to come to meet him and it was just this huge party with various Taco Bell employees,” said Andreorio. “My whole crew was there and people from the Taco Bell Foundation came to meet me.”

To those who are unsure of what their future holds Andreorio said to remember to shoot for the stars.

“Anything is possible as long as you put your mind to it,” said Andreorio. “I came from nothing my family didn’t have a lot. I am a woman of color and there are barriers I experienced throughout my life but it never once stopped me.”

Next year Andreorio will be attending Binghamton University on a full ride, majoring in Political Science. She said after her college graduation she plans on pursuing a law degree and one day holding public office.

