Annual Broome Tioga Special Olympics held at Chenango Valley High School

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After a string of cloudy days the sun came out for the annual Broome Tioga Special Olympics.

For the event, held at Chenango Valley High School, 11 teams from Broome and Tioga Counties participated in a series of events including track and field events and other sports.

Public officials from the Southern Tier were on hand to accompany teams for the opening parade, cheer them on through the competition and share a few words of advice before the event began.

When Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar stepped up to give his remarks, he said he was missing the hat that goes along with his uniform.

He directed the audience to look out to Vestal competitor James, to who Akshar gave his hat. Even after the ceremony, James was still wearing the hat and smiling.

There was a large turnout of community members on hand to cheer everyone on and enjoy the nice weather.

The Special Olympics is a nationwide organization with the goal of delivering an inclusive culture through sports. They look to offer full participation in many sports for people with disabilities.

