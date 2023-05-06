On Cinco De Mayo Broome County Office of Emergency Services reminds people to not drive drunk

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With many celebrating Mexican-American culture on Cinco De Mayo the Broome County Office of Emergency Services is reminding people of the consequences of driving drunk.

Coordinator of Broome County’s “Stop DWI” program Kerby Sainclair the most important thing to do is to know how you are going to get home before you go out drinking.

“Once you start drinking it’s too late to start making a plan so make that plan beforehand,” said Sainclair. “That could be a friend being a designated driver, having a family member that’s not part of the festivities come to pick you up or using ride-share services.”

He said the cost of a ride home, is much less significant than the potential loss of life from driving while intoxicated.

Sinclair hopes people celebrating the holiday have fun, but remain responsible.

