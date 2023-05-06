Finding the Good: Little Voice, Big Dreams

(WBNG) -- For 11-year-old Maine Memorial student Max Ihnotic, his dream of becoming a sports anchor someday is well within his reach.

Earlier this year, Max started anchoring for MM10, the Maine Memorial school news channel, sharing fun news stories about his school and fellow students. He took to it naturally and you can really tell he enjoys it.

In April, Max had the opportunity to visit WBNG and get the full news anchor experience. He was able to tour the station, get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create a newscast, and even sit down at the desk for a one-on-one chat with evening anchor Scott Sasina.

He says his dream of becoming a sports anchor all started thanks to his brother.

“When my brother is older is said he’s going to be in the NFL and I was like I kind of want to be a sports anchor. And this teacher, Mrs. Senio, was like ‘Do you want to do an anchoring thing?’ And I was like sure that seems interesting and the rest is history.”

On top of anchoring, Max loves pizza from Nick’s in Endicott, playing Fifa on Xbox, and spending time outside playing.

And who knows? Maybe you’ll see Max on WBNG or a national channel someday, bringing the news and sports to you at home.

