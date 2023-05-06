High school baseball and softball scores (5-5-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school baseball and softball scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, May 5:

Baseball:

Vestal - 9, Maine-Endwell - 3

Union-Endicott - 3, Elmira - 4

Binghamton - 1, Johnson City - 8

Chenango Forks - 3, Chenango Valley - 1

Owego - 11, Seton Catholic - 3

Norwich - 2, Susquehanna Valley - 5

Tioga - 13, Newark Valley - 0

Waverly - 7, Schuyler - 2 (Game 1)

Waverly - 4, Schuyler - 3 (Game 2)

Softball:

Vestal - 1, Maine-Endwell - 5

Union-Endicott - 7, Elmira - 3

Binghamton - 0, Johnson City - 13

Chenango Forks - 4, Chenango Valley - 8

Norwich - 1, Susquehanna Valley - 13

Oneonta - 2, Windsor - 6

