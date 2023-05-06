High school baseball and softball scores (5-5-23)
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school baseball and softball scores from around the Southern Tier on Friday, May 5:
Baseball:
Vestal - 9, Maine-Endwell - 3
Union-Endicott - 3, Elmira - 4
Binghamton - 1, Johnson City - 8
Chenango Forks - 3, Chenango Valley - 1
Owego - 11, Seton Catholic - 3
Norwich - 2, Susquehanna Valley - 5
Tioga - 13, Newark Valley - 0
Waverly - 7, Schuyler - 2 (Game 1)
Waverly - 4, Schuyler - 3 (Game 2)
Softball:
Vestal - 1, Maine-Endwell - 5
Union-Endicott - 7, Elmira - 3
Binghamton - 0, Johnson City - 13
Chenango Forks - 4, Chenango Valley - 8
Norwich - 1, Susquehanna Valley - 13
Oneonta - 2, Windsor - 6
