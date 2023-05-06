Mild air remains, showers return Sunday night

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low: 36-42.

Sunday: Sun & clouds, increasing clouds late. High: 66-71.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Rainfall .1-.25″. Low: 43-51.

Monday: Sunshine with a few clouds. High: 69. Low: 44.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 67. Low: 45.

Wednesday: Sunshine and high clouds. High: 66. Low: 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 72. Low: 46.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers east. High: 75. Low: 48.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 76. Low: 53.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet night across the region, although some patchy fog will develop as we head toward daybreak. Lows will fall to near 40 under partly cloudy skies.

Most of the day on Sunday will remain dry with sunshine, but clouds will develop as the day goes on. Highs will reach into the upper-60s. Rain showers will develop as a weak upper-level disturbance treks across the area, although rainfall will be minor, with most seeing .1-.25″. Lows will fall into the upper-40s.

Sunshine returns on Monday, with highs in the upper-60s as high pressure moves overhead. Clouds will be more prominent Tuesday, but we are expected to remain dry. There is a slight chance of showers, but the majority of the day will remain dry.

High pressure sets up shop over the region for the rest of the forecasting period, with temperatures in the mid-60s Wednesday to the low-to-mid 70s Thursday-Saturday.

