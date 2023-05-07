Greater Binghamton Bridge run attracts near 1000 runners

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The annual Greater Binghamton Bridge run took place Sunday morning, with nearly 1000 runners lining up in front of Mirabito Stadium for the event.

Interim Race Director for the Bridge Run Jim Reyen said the event includes a variety of race options including a 5K, half marathon, half marathon relay, kids run and even a virtual option.

Finishers of the race gathered in the race’s “Victory Village” to take photos and receive their times as well as enjoy food, refreshments and live music.

Reyen said the event’s preparation required hard work from many different parties and all that hard work paid off after seeing the race’s large turnout.

“So many people are involved,” said Reyen. “The city, the sponsors and the team at the chamber do so much. It’s so rewarding to see the runners come out and enjoy each other’s company and try to beat their personal records and just have a great morning.”

The race’s course stays true to its name crossing over many of Binghamton’s bridges. Reyen said runners were able to get a taste of everything Binghamton has to offer while running the race.

“You’re crossing the bridges and traveling over from downtown to the westside,” said Reyen. “You’ll go across and you’ll be on the Riverwalk. Runners can see all the different parts of the city, the different bridges and the different historical elements. Really just get a flavor for the area and the natural beauty of the area as well.”

Reyen said the virtual option for the race allows people who couldn’t make it to today’s events to upload their time on the course online. The virtual race option is available until May 21 and times can be uploaded on the Greater Binghamton Bridge Run’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.