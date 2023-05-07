Sunshine to start workweek

Tonight: Rain showers early, with clearing late. Rainfall around .1″. Low: 44-52.

Monday: Sunshine with a few clouds. High: 59-68.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. Low: 36-44.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 66. Low: 37.

Wednesday: Sunshine and high clouds. High: 68. Low: 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74. Low: 48.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 78. Low: 51.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 75. Low: 46.

Sunday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. High: 74. Low: 50.

Forecast Discussion:

A weak upper-level disturbance will quickly move across the area, setting off some scattered showers. Showers should taper before midnight, with slow clearing as we head into Monday. Rainfall totals will generally be around .1″. Lows will be in the upper-40s.

High pressure builds in for Monday, allowing for plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach into the mid-to-upper 60s. Monday night will see partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper-30s.

Clouds will be the main storyline for Tuesday, but the day will remain dry, with some breaks of sun. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Sunshine will return for Wednesday, with highs in the upper-60s. Milder air arrives Thursday, with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be the warmest of the week, with temperatures reaching the upper-70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Mostly sunny skies arrive for the start of the weekend with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday will be mainly cloudy with some filtered sunshine during the day. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.