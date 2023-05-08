Here are all the educators nominated for ‘Teacher Appreciation Week 2023′

(WBNG) -- Congratulations to all of the teachers that were nominated for “Teacher Appreciation Week” for this year. Educators and the district they teach at are listed below in alphabetical order by first name.

Stay tuned to Around the Tiers at 9 a.m. on May 8 to 12 where co-hosts Julia and Lauren will showcase one designated teacher each day of the week. The teacher will also be showcased in the 5:30 p.m. newscast.

Ale Diagne -- Binghamton City School District

Amanda Heath -- Maine-Endwell School District

Amanda Hosier -- Bainbridge-Guilford High School

Amanda Mauro -- Johnson City School District

Amber Wiltsie -- Charlotte Valley Central School District

Amy Alston -- Whitney Point Central School District

Audrey Brown -- Union-Endicott School District

Bonnie Emerson -- Oxford Academy

Casey Baumlin -- Whitney Point Central School District

Caitlin Christofferson -- Floyd Bell Elementary School

Christa Woodford -- Binghamton City School District

Colin Staiger -- Susquehanna Valley High School

Crystal Stone -- Windsor Central School District

Darren Herman -- Vestal Central School District

Diedra -- Oxford Academy

Francine Monson -- Harpursville Central School District

Garret Fernquist -- BOCES

Grace Bacon -- Andes Central School District

Hannah Secord-Lindbaugh -- Union-Endicott School District

Heather Bogart -- Vestal Central School District

James Bohannon -- Oxford Academy

James Champlain -- Oxford Academy

Jenny Sherman -- Susquehanna Valley Central School District

Jessica Wiede -- Binghamton City School District

Julie Paludie -- Chenango Forks Central School District

Kaitlin VanDervort -- Jewish Community Center

Kara Beatie -- Windsor Central School District

Keith Rosko -- Chenango Forks Central School District

Kristin Evans -- Montrose Area School District

Lynn Voorhis -- Chenango Valley School District

Maria Sokulas -- Afton Central School District

Marissa Parker -- Union-Endicott School District

Maura Ingraham -- BOCES

Mary Judge -- George F. Johnson Elementary

Matt Voce -- Oxford Academy

McKenzie Barker -- Susquehanna Valley School District

Meredith Baity -- Chenango Bridge Elementary School

Michele Locke -- Chenango Valley Central School District

Michelle Barrows -- Oxford Academy

Mrs. Buter -- Charlotte Valley Central School District

Mrs. Parkison -- Susquehanna Valley Central School District

Natalie Longo -- Union-Endicott School District

Nicole Crandall -- Oxford Academy

Nicole Hubbard -- Candor Elementary School

Nina Savasta -- Oxford Academy

Pamela Vanputte -- Binghamton City School District

Patsy Thatcher -- Greene Central School

Renee Johnson -- Oxford Academy

Robert Jocz -- Maine-Endwell Central School District

Richard Bennett -- All Saints School-Broome County Catholic Schools

Sarah Leach -- Oxford Academy

Sarah Masters -- Union-Endicott School District

Sarah Palmer -- Johnson City Central School District

Scott Symons -- Windsor Central School District

Sandele Wenzel -- Oxford Academy

Stephanie Demann -- BOCES

Stephanie Smith -- Oxford Academy

Steph Ferraro -- Owego-Apalachin Central School District

Tessa Morgan -- Owego-Apalachin Central School District

Tiffany Abbott -- Johnson City Central School District

Tim Paden -- Oxford Academy

Tracy Tyrell -- Seton Catholic Central

Wendy Watkins -- Candor Elementary School

