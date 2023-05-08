Here are all the educators nominated for ‘Teacher Appreciation Week 2023′
(WBNG) -- Congratulations to all of the teachers that were nominated for “Teacher Appreciation Week” for this year. Educators and the district they teach at are listed below in alphabetical order by first name.
- Ale Diagne -- Binghamton City School District
- Amanda Heath -- Maine-Endwell School District
- Amanda Hosier -- Bainbridge-Guilford High School
- Amanda Mauro -- Johnson City School District
- Amber Wiltsie -- Charlotte Valley Central School District
- Amy Alston -- Whitney Point Central School District
- Audrey Brown -- Union-Endicott School District
- Bonnie Emerson -- Oxford Academy
- Casey Baumlin -- Whitney Point Central School District
- Caitlin Christofferson -- Floyd Bell Elementary School
- Christa Woodford -- Binghamton City School District
- Colin Staiger -- Susquehanna Valley High School
- Crystal Stone -- Windsor Central School District
- Darren Herman -- Vestal Central School District
- Diedra -- Oxford Academy
- Francine Monson -- Harpursville Central School District
- Garret Fernquist -- BOCES
- Grace Bacon -- Andes Central School District
- Hannah Secord-Lindbaugh -- Union-Endicott School District
- Heather Bogart -- Vestal Central School District
- James Bohannon -- Oxford Academy
- James Champlain -- Oxford Academy
- Jenny Sherman -- Susquehanna Valley Central School District
- Jessica Wiede -- Binghamton City School District
- Julie Paludie -- Chenango Forks Central School District
- Kaitlin VanDervort -- Jewish Community Center
- Kara Beatie -- Windsor Central School District
- Keith Rosko -- Chenango Forks Central School District
- Kristin Evans -- Montrose Area School District
- Lynn Voorhis -- Chenango Valley School District
- Maria Sokulas -- Afton Central School District
- Marissa Parker -- Union-Endicott School District
- Maura Ingraham -- BOCES
- Mary Judge -- George F. Johnson Elementary
- Matt Voce -- Oxford Academy
- McKenzie Barker -- Susquehanna Valley School District
- Meredith Baity -- Chenango Bridge Elementary School
- Michele Locke -- Chenango Valley Central School District
- Michelle Barrows -- Oxford Academy
- Mrs. Buter -- Charlotte Valley Central School District
- Mrs. Parkison -- Susquehanna Valley Central School District
- Natalie Longo -- Union-Endicott School District
- Nicole Crandall -- Oxford Academy
- Nicole Hubbard -- Candor Elementary School
- Nina Savasta -- Oxford Academy
- Pamela Vanputte -- Binghamton City School District
- Patsy Thatcher -- Greene Central School
- Renee Johnson -- Oxford Academy
- Robert Jocz -- Maine-Endwell Central School District
- Richard Bennett -- All Saints School-Broome County Catholic Schools
- Sarah Leach -- Oxford Academy
- Sarah Masters -- Union-Endicott School District
- Sarah Palmer -- Johnson City Central School District
- Scott Symons -- Windsor Central School District
- Sandele Wenzel -- Oxford Academy
- Stephanie Demann -- BOCES
- Stephanie Smith -- Oxford Academy
- Steph Ferraro -- Owego-Apalachin Central School District
- Tessa Morgan -- Owego-Apalachin Central School District
- Tiffany Abbott -- Johnson City Central School District
- Tim Paden -- Oxford Academy
- Tracy Tyrell -- Seton Catholic Central
- Wendy Watkins -- Candor Elementary School
