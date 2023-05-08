Man gets prison time for violating probabtion

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Luis Garcia, 28, of Binghamton was sentenced to two years in prison, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Garcia admitted to violating probation. In 2019, he was placed on probation for an attempted robbery on Fayette street in Binghamton. He failed to comply with the terms and conditions set by probation and absconded from supervision.

“Broome County Department of Probation works hard to give individuals the opportunity to lead a law-abiding life and be productive members of society,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Mr. Garcia chose to disregard those rules and is headed to State prison.”

Garcia will also be sentenced to three years of post-release supervision.

The original case was invested by the Binghamton Police Department.

