Quiet weather remains

Tonight: Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Low: 36-42.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 58-67.

(WBNG)

Tuesday Night: Clear skies and cool. Low: 33-38.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 68. Low: 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 73. Low: 49.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 78. Low: 51.

Saturday: Sun early before increasing clouds. High: 74. Low: 47.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 67. Low: 44.

Monday: Cloudy with some shower chances. High: 65. Low: 46.

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet night is ahead, as high pressure remains in control. We will see some clouds build in, but no rain is expected. Lows will fall close to 40.

Sunshine will be the storyline Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low-70s by Thursday. More clouds will build in for Friday, but the day will remain dry. Highs will climb into the upper-70s.

The weekend will not feature as much sun, but we will still see some very seasonable conditions, with highs on Saturday reaching the mid-70s, while Mother’s Day will see highs reach the mid-60s. Some showers are possible on Monday with a low moving across the area. Highs will remain in the mid-60s.

