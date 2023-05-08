Shaking off the cold
A nice dry stretch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 10-15 mph
Quiet today with increasing sunshsine. A clipper like low will move in later tonight and into
Tuesday with clouds and showers.
High pressure gives us sunshine and quiet weather Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
I’m going to mention the slight chance of showers for the weekend as a low tracks to our south.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.