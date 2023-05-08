Shaking off the cold

A nice dry stretch
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68 (66-70) Wind NW 10-15 mph

Quiet today with increasing sunshsine. A clipper like low will move in later tonight and into

Tuesday with clouds and showers.

High pressure gives us sunshine and quiet weather Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

I’m going to mention the slight chance of showers for the weekend as a low tracks to our south.

