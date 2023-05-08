Trailer damaged after fire in Town of Maine

MAINE (WBNG) -- Several fire agencies were at the scene of a trailer fire in the Town of Maine Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at 3088 Route 26 in Mann’s Mobile Home Park.

According to Maine Fire Department Assistant Chief Luke Brady, there were no injuries involved in the fire and its origin has not been determined.

Brady said the fire began and remained confined to the kitchen.

The Glenn Aubrey Fire Department, Union Center Fire Department, Endicott Fire Department and West Corners Fire Department also responded to the scene.

