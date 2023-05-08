With survey, NYSEG customers can say their utility bills are causing financial hardship

(WBNG) -- Is your latest NYSEG bill higher than what you’re used to?

State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) launched an online survey to collect feedback from NYSEG customers about the impact the company’s utility bills have on Southern Tier families. The survey asks customers if their bills have increased and what level of financial hardship they are experiencing due to their bills.

“Constituents in the Southern Tier contact my office weekly expressing frustration with their increased energy and gas bills.” Senator Webb said. “This confidential survey will help us to understand the economic impacts constituents are currently facing and will enable us to develop policies that better serve the needs of hard-working families in our communities.”

You can take the survey by following this link. The submission deadline is June 15.

Webb said she encourages all members of the 52nd Senate District to take the survey.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.