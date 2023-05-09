All 3 Windsor elementary schools prepare to present The Lion King Jr.

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- For the first time, all three of Windsor Central School District Elementary Schools are teaming up to bring lion king junior to life. They have been preparing since January.

The show is the Junior version meaning not the same version they have on Broadway, but it follows the same storyline and songs from the beloved Disney classic.

One of the Directors, Patti Schuster said it has been a gradual process of teaching the fifth graders the music, and lines and eventually bringing it all to the stage.

“You just have to go really slow,” said Schuster. “In the beginning, [the students] got a little frustrated because we were in the music room just learning music and learning the roles and things. They were very anxious to get to the stage but we just have to take it slow.”

She also mentioned meeting students from the other elementary schools has been great.

The show runs Tuesday, May 9th through Thursday, May 11th at C.R. Weeks Elementary at 6 pm.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.