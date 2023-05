VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Bearcats (29-16) are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming America East Tournament and have earned a first-round bye for the first time since 2017. The Bearcats’ first game will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 3 UAlbany and No. 6 Maine.

