Convict sentenced for DWI after drinking vodkas, driving

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced Tuesday that Leigh F. Murray, 39, of Patterson, NY was sentenced on a driving while intoxicated conviction.

Murray will serve six months behind bars to be followed by a five-year term of felony probation supervision.

The defendant was also ordered to complete a drug and alcohol evaluation and comply with any treatment recommendations, the district attorney’s office said. Additionally, Murray’s license was revoked she was ordered to pay fines and surcharges totaling $5,295.

The defendant must also install and maintain an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she owns or operates.

Murray was arrested in November 2022 after driving over the speed limit on State Highway 17 in the Town of Hancock. The district attorney’s office said she consumed multiple vodkas before her arrest.

