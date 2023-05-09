Convict sentenced for DWI after drinking vodkas, driving

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced Tuesday that Leigh F. Murray, 39, of Patterson, NY was sentenced on a driving while intoxicated conviction.

Murray will serve six months behind bars to be followed by a five-year term of felony probation supervision.

The defendant was also ordered to complete a drug and alcohol evaluation and comply with any treatment recommendations, the district attorney’s office said. Additionally, Murray’s license was revoked she was ordered to pay fines and surcharges totaling $5,295.

The defendant must also install and maintain an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she owns or operates.

Murray was arrested in November 2022 after driving over the speed limit on State Highway 17 in the Town of Hancock. The district attorney’s office said she consumed multiple vodkas before her arrest.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Chenango River
Broome County Deputy jumps into river, saves man after car crashes into Chenango River
Man gets prison time for violating probation
With survey, NYSEG customers can say their utility bills are causing financial hardship
Trailer damaged after fire in Town of Maine
Garrett Fernquist
Teacher Appreciation Week: Garrett Fernquist

Latest News

Man admits to stealing property, holding victim at knifepoint
Baby racoons rescued from Endicott house fire
FILE - Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
Damar Hamlin will put the millions raised into his charity
The Lion King Jr
All 3 Windsor elementary schools prepare to present The Lion King Jr.