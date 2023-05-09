Early clouds with increasing sunshine

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming mostly sunny. 30% High 64 (60-66) Wind N 5-10 mph

A clipper like low will move through to our south early today. As the low exits, we’ll have

increasing sunshine. Skies will be clear tonight. We’ll be cool with lows in the 30s.

High pressure gives us sunshine and quiet weather Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We’ll

have to keep our eyes on a couple lows to our north. These could give us some showers

Thursday and Friday.

We’ve taken that slight chance of showers out of the forecast for Saturday. We’re still

going to mention the slight chance of showers Sunday as a low moves in from the south. This

low will give us a better chance of rain Monday.

