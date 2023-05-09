Fort Hood to be renamed after Hispanic general

Fort Hood is being renamed.
Fort Hood is being renamed.(MGN)
By KEYE Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KEYE) - Fort Hood is getting a new name.

The Killeen, Texas, base was named after a Confederate general and is being renamed after the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general.

The base will be redesignated Tuesday as Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos.

Cavazos was born in Texas to Mexican-American parents, served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and become a four-star general in 1982.

He retired from the Army in 1984 after 33 years of service and died in 2017.

Fort Hood, long plagued by a series of suicides, homicides and fatal accidents, is one of nine Army installations being redesignated to remove Confederate names from military bases.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Chenango River
Broome County Deputy jumps into river, saves man after car crashes into Chenango River
Man gets prison time for violating probation
With survey, NYSEG customers can say their utility bills are causing financial hardship
Trailer damaged after fire in Town of Maine
Garrett Fernquist
Teacher Appreciation Week: Garrett Fernquist

Latest News

FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt....
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting
FILE - Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica...
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend’s claims
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
Endicott emergency crews respond to building fire