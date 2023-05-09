Hancock High School students observe ‘mock crash’ to learn dangers of drunk driving

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK (WBNG) -- The Hancock Fire Department presented high school students with a mock crash assembly Tuesday to show them the dangers of driving under the influence.

Organizers said the mock crash is designed to encourage good decision-making planning during prom and graduation season. They said several students from the Hancock Central School District participated in the demonstration alongside members of local EMS.

Students at the mock crash explained what they saw, some called it bizarre and something you could learn from.

“It was definitely not a normal experience,” said Junior Chiara Wormuth. “It’s very much going to resonate with people that were at it. It’s not just something that’s going to be forgotten.”

Organizers said the mock crash is a great way to encourage safety on prom night.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Chenango River
Broome County Deputy jumps into river, saves man after car crashes into Chenango River
Baby racoons rescued from Endicott house fire
Man gets prison time for violating probation
With survey, NYSEG customers can say their utility bills are causing financial hardship
Trailer damaged after fire in Town of Maine

Latest News

Man admits to stealing property, holding victim at knifepoint
Man admits to stealing property, holding victim at knifepoint
Baby racoons rescued from Endicott house fire
Baby racoons rescued from Endicott house fire
NYS Senate passes legislation protecting rights of domestic, sexual violence survivors
Convict sentenced for DWI after drinking vodkas, driving