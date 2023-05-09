Hancock High School students observe ‘mock crash’ to learn dangers of drunk driving

HANCOCK (WBNG) -- The Hancock Fire Department presented high school students with a mock crash assembly Tuesday to show them the dangers of driving under the influence.

Organizers said the mock crash is designed to encourage good decision-making planning during prom and graduation season. They said several students from the Hancock Central School District participated in the demonstration alongside members of local EMS.

Students at the mock crash explained what they saw, some called it bizarre and something you could learn from.

“It was definitely not a normal experience,” said Junior Chiara Wormuth. “It’s very much going to resonate with people that were at it. It’s not just something that’s going to be forgotten.”

Organizers said the mock crash is a great way to encourage safety on prom night.

