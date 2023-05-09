High school baseball and softball scores (5-8-23)

-(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school baseball and softball scores from around the Southern Tier on Monday, May 8:

Baseball:

Vestal - 6, Binghamton - 1

Union-Endicott - 8, Johnson City - 4

Chenango Valley - 4, Chenango Forks - 5

Susquehanna Valley - 2, Norwich - 7

Seton Catholic - 0, Owego - 3

Softball:

Windsor - 18, Norwich - 0

Chenango Valley - 16, Seton Catholic - 5

Johnson City - 0, Owego - 1

Susquehanna Valley - 15, Binghamton - 1

