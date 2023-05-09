High school baseball and softball scores (5-8-23)
(WBNG) - Check out the high school baseball and softball scores from around the Southern Tier on Monday, May 8:
Baseball:
Vestal - 6, Binghamton - 1
Union-Endicott - 8, Johnson City - 4
Chenango Valley - 4, Chenango Forks - 5
Susquehanna Valley - 2, Norwich - 7
Seton Catholic - 0, Owego - 3
Softball:
Windsor - 18, Norwich - 0
Chenango Valley - 16, Seton Catholic - 5
Johnson City - 0, Owego - 1
Susquehanna Valley - 15, Binghamton - 1
