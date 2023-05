(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ lacrosse scores from around the Southern Tier on Monday, May 8:

Vestal - 10, Johnson City - 5

Windsor - 4, Chenango Forks - 16

Oneonta - 5, Chenango Valley - 15

Owego - 10, Union-Endicott - 11

Elmira - 4, Maine-Endwell - 12

