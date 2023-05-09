Lots of dry weather this week

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Isolated frost possible. Low: 33-41

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 62-68

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 38-45

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will be dominating our weather pattern for a long period of time, starting tonight. A few clouds could drift through with lows in the 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday through Friday are dry with increasing temperatures. By late week we’re pushing, and surpassing, 80 in some areas. Overnight lows remain in the 40s to near 50.

Next weekend will be dry, great news for Mother’s Day! Saturday highs will be in the low 70s and by Sunday we may drop back into the 60s.

The next chance of showers looks to come late Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.