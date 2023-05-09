Man admits to stealing property, holding victim at knifepoint

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A man who held another person at knifepoint pleaded guilty in Broome County Court Tuesday morning.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Robert W. Simpson, 36, pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree. He admitted that he stole property from another man at knifepoint on Aug. 14, 2022.

Around 1 a.m., in the area of Deforest and Chenango streets in Binghamton, Simpson approached the man leaving North Side Deli and threatened him with the knife and then stole his property. Simpson was arrested a short time later after Binghamton Police spoke with the victim and reviewed surveillance video.

The district attorney’s office noted that Simpson has prior burglary and conspiracy convictions. He will be sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on Aug. 4.

“Repeat offenders like Simpson will continue to receive State prison sentences to protect our citizens,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “People should not be afraid to go to the store at any hour of the day or night,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.”

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

