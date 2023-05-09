Mets’ pitcher Carlos Carrasco to make rehab start in Binghamton Tuesday

New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Jacob Russo
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco is scheduled to make a rehab start on Tuesday for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Carrasco was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 16 with a bone spur in his right elbow. In his first three starts this year, Carrasco has given up 13 runs in 13 2/3 innings of work.

The 36-year-old pitcher will see the Hartford Yard Goats in Game 1 of the Rumble Ponies’ six-game series with Hartford.

